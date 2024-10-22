Daniella Weiss, leader of the Nachala movement, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News at the Nachala conference on Monday and said that the time has come to make Gaza entirely Jewish.

"Arabs lost their right to Gaza in the October 7th massacre," she declared. "We are going to rebuild Jewish communities in all of Gaza, not just the parts that were emptied in 2005."

She pointed out that the approach has worked in Judea and Samaria: "We have already had the experience of doing this in 330 places in Judea and Samaria. We can simply copy and paste the approach."

She also addressed the world's response to the ongoing war. "They were shocked by the massacre, but they have done a full 180. The world needs to make a choice, good or bad. I suggest they choose good, or they will be swept away by Islam."