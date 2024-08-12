The commanding officer of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman signed an order to change the closed military zone policy in several areas in the Gaza envelope in accordance with the situation.

As part of the changes, several areas will close on Monday at 12:00 p.m., and entering them without prior arrangement is prohibited, this is due to a fear that activists from the right-wing Nachala Movement will attempt to infiltrate into the Gaza Strip during a Tisha B'Av event planned to be held at the entrance to the Netzarim Corridor.

According to the order, the agricultural fields between the Erez Crossing, Yad Mordechai, the Sha'ar Hanegev Junction, the Netivot Junction, and Nahal Oz will be closed. In addition, the agricultural fields from the access road to the Netivot cemetery until the intersection with Route 234 and from there until the border fence will be closed. Likewise, the Nahal Eshkol area from the Re'im Junction through the Urim Junction, to the Ma'on Junction and from there until the border fence is closed.

The police announced that officers from the Southern District are prepared to assist the IDF in the area and checkpoints to enforce the commanding officer's order and to prevent unauthorized civilians from entering the area while maintaining order and security.

As part of their preparations for the Tisha B'Av events in the western Negev, police will begin to deploy on relevant roads and areas.

The Nachala Movement, which planned the Megillat Eicha (Lamentations) reading event near the Gaza border, stated: "We reemphasize that the Megillat Eicha reading is planned to take place in the sovereign territory of the State of Israel and it is unthinkable that they will not allow the reading of the megillah for only political reasons. As we notified the public and all military and police authorities, there was no plan to cross the fence. Many from around the country are expected to come and participate in the Megillat Eicha reading to call for the renewal of Jewish settlement in the Gaza Strip."