Senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal claimed in an interview with the Qatari Al Arabi news channel that Iran assassinated Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Earlier in the day, Middle East Eye reported that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani is under investigation by the Iranian authorities in an attempt to understand how Israel located Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

Ten different sources told MEE that he is under lockdown as the IRGC investigates him and his team.

Suspicions that Iranian commanders were involved in the elimination grew after the elimination of Nasrallah's successor Hashem Safieddine.