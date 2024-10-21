Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday told reporters in Philadelphia that he had "a very nice call" with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Trump said Netanyahu had asked his opinion about what to do with Iran.

"He was asking what I thought. And I just said you do what you have to do," the former President added.

Trump’s comments came hours after Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the Prime Minister had spoken with Trump.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated what he has also said publicly: Israel takes into account the issues the US administration raises, but in the end, will make its decisions based on its national interests," said the Prime Minister’s Office.

Trump had initially revealed his conversation with Netanyahu during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, in which he praised Netanyahu for not following President Joe Biden's advice.

"Everything he said to Israel is exactly the opposite – he's the single greatest expert on foreign policy in history: if you did the exact opposite of what he suggested every single time, you'd go down as the greatest foreign policy president in history," Trump said in reference to Biden.

The Republican presidential nominee then criticized Biden's guidance to Netanyahu, saying, "Biden is telling Bibi Netanyahu 'don't do that, don't do this, don't do any of these things.' Bibi didn't listen to him, and they're in a much stronger position now than they were three months ago."

Trump then claimed that Netanyahu told him that the reason for Israel's success was because Netanyahu was ignoring Biden's requests.

"Nobody's ever seen anything like this. Bibi called me today and said 'it's incredible,' but he wouldn't listen to Biden because if he did, they wouldn't be in this position," Trump stated.