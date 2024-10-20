Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday evening mourned the fall of Brigade 401 Commander Colonel Ehsan Daxa in Jabaliya.

"I was deeply saddened to receive the painful news regarding the loss of Colonel Ehsan Daxa," Gallant began. "Col. Daxa was killed in battle, while fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza."

"Today, the State of Israel lost a bold and courageous commander, a leader who dedicated his life and work to the security of our nation. Ehsan’s character, combined with his love for our homeland, his creativity and fearless sense of initiative, made him a role model and source of pride for his troops and commanders."

He continued, "I met Ehsan as he was leading his troops on a mission to dismantle Hamas’ Rafah Brigade – in this mission too, he was creative and bold."

"During this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and soldiers.

"Israel’s defense establishment will continue to support the families of the fallen and wounded."

Gallant promised, "We remain committed to completing our missions and achieving our goals - ensuring the security of the State of Israel. Only this way, may we be worthy of those who fell in service. May his memory be a blessing."