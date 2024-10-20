Shortly after receiving reports regarding suspicious activity, IDF soldiers apprehended four suspects in the Jordan Valley.

The suspects, armed with M16 rifles and ammunition, were arrested near Nabi Musa.

The terrorists and weaponry that was located will be transferred to the security forces.

No injuries were reported.

On Friday, an IDF soldier and an IDF reservist were lightly and moderately injured in exchanges of fire, after two terrorists crossed a few meters over the border into Israel and opened fire toward the forces.

The terrorists were eliminated by two IDF reservists in the Home Front Command, under the command of the Yoav Regional Brigade.