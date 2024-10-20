The IDF's Arabic spokesman, Avichay Adraee, tweeted in Arabic a picture of Samar Abu Zamer, the wife of Yahya Sinwar, with a purse he claimed was worth about $32,000.

"Did Sinwar's wife enter the tunnel with him on October 6 carrying a Birkin bag estimated to cost around $32,000?! I'll leave it to you to comment," wrote Adraee.

He further added, "While the residents of Gaza do not have enough money for a tent or basic materials, we see many examples of Yahya Al-Sinwar and his wife's special love for money."

Sinwar's wife with the bag

In order to purchase the bag, named after actress Jane Birkin, one must contact the Hermes company which sells them.

However, some argued that the bag is fake. Journalist Yanir Kozin wrote: "I really hate to ruin all the fun, but what if her bag is a fake? I mean, that's quite a reasonable assumption, right? And between us, without being a big Birkin expert, it doesn't look like a Birkin bag in the picture, it more looks like an imitation/fake."

Journalist Avi Grintsaig responded to Kozin and wrote: "Now Sinwar's wife is upset and you've ruined her upcoming anniversary day."

Journalist Gali Ginatt wrote sarcastically: "All the talk about the Birkin being fake is just because you're struggling to appreciate a successful woman."

Entrepreneur Eran Efrat wrote: "Well, I don't like to spoil Avichay Adraee's evening, but there's no choice and he already celebrated enough of the mistake...(: It's not a Birkin."

"Birkin 40 Togo is a huge (travel) bag! (The largest Birkin from Hermes) and although she is a big woman, she's not so big that the bag would look on her like a kindergarten sandwich bag... If Adraee had a little patience and access to Google, he would check and see that during the video, when you see the back part of the bag, you can identify that it's not the same bag. Simply because Birkin doesn't have such a shape on the back."