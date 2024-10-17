Israeli leaders reacted Thursday evening to the elimination of Hamas leader and October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar.

President Isaac Herzog stated, "I commend the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet, and the security services for eliminating the arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar. Sinwar, the mastermind behind the deadly October 7th attack, has for years been responsible for heinous acts of terrorism against Israeli civilians, citizens of other countries, and the murder of thousands of innocent people. His evil endeavors were dedicated to terror, bloodshed, and destabilizing the Middle East."

"Now, more than ever, we must act in every way possible to bring back the 101 hostages who are still being held in horrific conditions by Hamas terrorists in Gaza," Her

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon tweeted, "Our IDF forces eliminated Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas and chief architect of the October 7th massacre."

"Yesterday at the UN Security Council, many asked why we are still in Gaza a year after the October 7th atrocities. Today they got the answer," he said. "No terrorist is immune to the long arm of the IDF. We will not stop until we bring home all of our hostages and eliminate the Hamas monsters."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated, “The State of Israel has brought justice with the elimination of Yahya Sinwar – a vile murderer and terrorist. Yahya Sinwar is the terrorist, the master terrorist, who planned and carried out the October 7th [massacre], during which so many innocent Israelis were murdered – children, women and the elderly.”

“The elimination of Sinwar joins a long series of eliminations – from Nasrallah to Muhammad Deif and many more [terrorists]. We will pursue and eliminate our enemies,” he said.

Gallant emphasized, “Sinwar died while beaten, persecuted and on the run – he didn’t die as a commander, but as someone who only cared for himself. This is a clear message to all of our enemies – the IDF will reach anyone who attempts to harm the citizens of Israel or our security forces, and we will bring you to justice.”

“The elimination of Yahya Sinwar sends a clear message to all the families of the fallen and the families of the hostages – we are doing everything in order to get to those who harmed your loved ones and to free the hostages and return them to their families.

“It is also a clear message to the residents of Gaza. The man who brought disaster and death to the Gaza Strip, the man who made you suffer as a result of his murderous actions - the end of this man has come. It is time to go out, release the hostages, [to those involved in fighting] raise your hands, surrender. Go out with the hostages, free them, and surrender.

“It is my privilege to salute the soldiers of the IDF, the Chief of the General Staff and Director of the ISA for their dedicated work,” Gallant concluded.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, "The arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar, responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7th, was eliminated today by IDF soldiers. This is a significant military and moral victory for Israel and for the entire free world in its fight against the axis of radical Islam led by Iran."

"Sinwar’s elimination opens the door for the immediate release of the hostages and for a transformative change in Gaza – one without Hamas and without Iranian control," Katz stated.

Katz added, "Israel now needs your support and assistance more than ever to advance these critical objectives together."