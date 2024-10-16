Troops from the Alexandroni Brigade's Battalion 7012 on Wednesday blew up Hezbollah's central operations command center in southern Lebanon.

The command center was built across from the Ramim Ridge and the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee panhandle. In the village of Muhajbib, where the command center was located, troops exposed numerous shafts that led to underground infrastructure consisting of advanced command centers, berthing and planning rooms, communications rooms, and more.

During the time that Battalion 7012 operated under the 8th Brigade, the troops seized hundreds of Claymore mines that were ready to be used, advanced shoulder-fired and anti-tank missiles, hundreds of hand grenades, hundreds of RPG grenades, hundreds of anti-tank mines, and ammunition.

Among other things, the forces were led to discover the largest storehouse that has been located thus far. During the operation, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists above and below ground.

Due to the magnitude of the success and the will to prevent Hezbollah from restoring the infrastructure in the area, the command center was destroyed using dozens of tons of explosives.