The coastal district of the police, led by District Commander Major General Yechiel Bohadana, together with Hadera mayor Nir Ben-Haim and city residents, held a memorial procession last night (Tuesday) in memory of Master Sergeant Boris (Buka) Danilov, a resident of the city who fell in battle at Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, 2023.

During the march, participants walked through the city's streets with flags to the ending point, where a touching ceremony was held, and speeches were made in his memory.

Bohadana said: "The police officers of Israel are heroes, they protected the state. 63 police officers were killed on 7.10.2023. Boris bravely engaged, knowing he was putting his life at risk and did not hesitate, he entered together with his friends to Kibbutz Be'eri where he was shot and killed. We will do everything to be the protective wall for the citizens, for our families, our parents, children, siblings, and everyone. I pray for the release of the hostages, a quick recovery for all the wounded, and the safe return of our forces wherever they are."

Ben-Haim said: "Boris was a brave warrior and a man with a big heart, dedicated to his family and everyone around him. On that terrible day at Kibbutz Be'eri, when the police were called to action, he did not hesitate for a moment and set out to defend the lives of many with courage and determination. His fighting spirit and commitment to family and homeland will always remain with us, and the city of Hadera will remember and continue his legacy. From the pain, resilience will grow, and we will build a better future for those who sacrificed their lives for us."