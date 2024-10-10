Hillel Yaffe Medical Center on Thursday morning announced the death of Refael Mordechai Fishhof, who was seriously injured in a Wednesday stabbing attack in Hadera.

Fishhof, 35, is survived by his wife and eight children.

Prior to his death, Jews around the world prayed for his recovery, adding the name, "Haim," to his name in the hopes that it would bring him merit for a longer life.

Several years ago, Fishhof was involved in a serious accident near the yeshiva in Hadera, and he was hospitalized in serious condition. He made a miraculous recovery and returned to his routine.

He is the son of Rabbi Tzvi Shraga Fishhof, head of the Beit Matityahu Yeshiva and head of the Knesset Shmuel Yeshiva in Beitar Illit. His grandfather, Rabbi Nachum Emmanuel Adler, was one of the founders of the Ahavat Chesed Yeshiva for German Jews, and an educator in the haredi school system.