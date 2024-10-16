MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party), who chairs a subcommittee of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee which deals with issues related to Judea and Samaria, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in which he pointed out that Arabs from the Gaza Strip roam unhindered in Judea and Samaria, due to the policy of them not being arrested due to a lack of spaces in prisons.

Sukkot wrote the letter to Gallant following the murderous attack on Tuesday, which was carried out by a Gazan terrorist who entered Judea and Samaria.

"We were all sorry today to hear about the murder of the heroic police officer Adir Kadosh by a despicable terrorist near the Yavne interchange," Sukkot wrote. "During the day it became clear that the terrorist who murdered Kadosh came from Jabaliya, into the State of Israel and the towns of Judea and Samaria."

He stated that, from data brought to him by virtue of his position as chairman of the subcommittee on Judea and Samaria affairs, it appears that Arabs from Gaza roam freely in Judea and Samaria and this is due to the policy of not arresting them due to a lack of spaces in prisons.

Sukkot charged, "The writing was on the wall, and the situation in which terrorists roam freely within the State of Israel must stop."

"The next attack can be prevented, and the defense establishment must do so. All potential terrorists who infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into Judea and Samaria must be arrested and immediately returned to the Strip," he wrote to Gallant.