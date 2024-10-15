Sergeant Major Adir Kadosh, 30, was named as the police officer who was murdered today (Tuesday) in a shooting attack on the southbound Highway 4. Adir was killed a month before his wedding.

Adir joined the Israel Police in 2013 after completing his military service with the Border Police. The police stated that "Adir was engaged in police activity when he fell in the line of duty."

According to reports from the scene, the terrorist arrived at the scene on foot, and opened fire at passing vehicles, until a civilian shot him

Magen David Adom (MDA) Director General Eli Bin reported that five people suffered varying degrees of injury in the attack: One person was critically injured and later declared dead; one person suffered moderate injuries, and three others were lightly injured. Most of the victims were evacuated to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot reported that a man of about 37 who was injured in the shooting attack on Highway 4 was evacuated to the hospital with a shooting injury to his thigh; his condition is moderate, and he is undergoing a series of tests.