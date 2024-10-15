A few days ago, the IAF eliminated the terrorist Khader Al-Abed Bahja, responsible for the area north of the Litani River in the Hezbollah terrorist organization's Aerial Unit in the area of Nabatieh.

Under Bahja's command, numerous aerial attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops were carried out from the area, making use of UAVs, surveillance aircraft, and explosive aircraft.

"The IDF will continue to thwart terrorist activity and eliminate the commanders of Hezbollah's Aerial Unit," a military statement read.

On Sunday, a UAV launched by Hezbollah struck a Golani Brigade training base near Binyamina in northern Israel, killing four IDF soldiers and wounding over 60 others.

On Monday, the IDF reported that Samer Abu Daqqa, Head of Hamas' Aerial Unit, was eliminated in a September strike.