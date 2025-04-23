The Prime Minister's Office addressed the Prime Minister's tardiness at the Holocaust Memorial Day opening ceremony, which caused the ceremony to begin late, and explained that Netanyahu's motorcade was held up due to a security concern.

"The Prime Minister's motorcade was delayed this evening for a short time before arriving at the Holocaust Memorial Day opening ceremony due to a demand by security officials, due to a concern that an unidentified drone was in the area. When the concern was ruled out, the motorcade continued on its way," the Prime Minister's Office stated.

In his address at the ceremony, Netanyahu stated that Israel will not stop until Hamas is destroyed. "We will destroy the Hamas monsters who perpetrated the cruelest massacre since the Holocaust. There will not be an Islamic califate, not in the south, not in the north, and not in Judea and Samaria," Netanyahu stated.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Iranian threat. "The Iranian regime of horrors is a threat to the future of the entire human society. This is what will happen if it obtains nuclear weapons. The struggle with it will determine the fate of all free countries. Israel will not lose, give up, or surrender. What are nice words about the victory of the enlightenment, if at the moment of truth, you surrender to the barbarians?"