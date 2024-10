The 228th Brigade, operating under the command 91st Division, has been conducting limited, localized, targeted raids in southern Lebanon.

The raids, based on precise intelligence, allow the forces to eliminate terrorists, locate weapons and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

The brigade has uncovered dozens of terrorist tunnel shafts and significant underground infrastructure.

Dozens of terrorists have been neutralized during encounters with troops and in over 100 IAF aerial strikes.

credit: דובר צה"ל

