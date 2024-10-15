Yediot Aharonot reported Tuesday morning that in the last 72 hours, Israel has conceded on three fronts - Beirut, Iran, and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Beirut

The IDF has not attacked Beirut since last Thursday. In the last attack in west Beirut, dozens of people were killed and injured.

Kan reported Monday night that the instruction was passed on in writing on Friday morning, a day after the last attack. It was also reported that the ministers of the political-security cabinet were excluded from the decision to refrain from attacks in Beirut. Sources in the cabinet said the decision was not brought for approval in recent discussions, and they first heard about it from the media.

According to the sources, if the attacks in Beirut are not renewed, ministers will demand answers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and security officials at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Iran

On Monday night, the Washington Post reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the United States that Israel would not attack oil or nuclear facilities in Iran.

The Israeli response will be coordinated with the Americans to prevent a situation where the step influences the elections in the United States, indicating that Netanyahu understood that an attack in Iran might change the picture of the presidential race in the US.

The Prime Minister's office responded to the report: "We are listening to the opinions of the American administration, but we will make our final decisions based on Israel's national interests."

Humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip

Political officials instructed Monday to renew the entry of humanitarian aid to the northern strip. 30 trucks of flour and food entered yesterday from Ashdod Port through the Erez Crossing to the northern strip, after two weeks in which aid was not entered into the area.

The decision was made following heavy American pressure exerted by figures worldwide, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, who demanded that Israel renew the entry of food to the northern strip.

"30 trucks containing flour and food from the WFP organization passed from Ashdod Port through the 'Erez West' crossing," noted the IDF. The unit that transferred the aid was the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories.

"The IDF, through COGAT, will continue to act in accordance with international law to enable and facilitate the humanitarian response to the Gaza Strip," said the army.