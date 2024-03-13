Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claimed on Tuesday that "the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip has humiliated the Zionists who are not capable of annihilating it".

"The jihad fighters in the Gaza Strip sent a message to Iran that it should not fear for their fate, because they still have 90 percent of their military capabilities," he claimed.

The commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Esmail Ghaani, added that "Israel has always feared attacks in the West Bank during the month of Ramadan and the same is true this year as well."

In a meeting with senior media officials in Iran, Ghaani said that "the fighters in the Gaza Strip sent a message to the negotiators on behalf of Hamas, that "we are fighters and you should conduct firm negotiations".

Iran is known to be a backer of Hamas. A Wall Street Journal report after Hamas’ October 7 attack claimed that Iranian security officials helped plan the attack and gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut.

However, a senior Hamas official later denied that Iran helped the terrorist organization plan its surprise attack on Israel.

Khamenei also denied any Iranian involvement in the Hamas attack.