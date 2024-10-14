Iran is ready to respond to any Israeli action against the country, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander said on Sunday.

“We are ready to respond to any misstep taken by Israel,” IRGC Aerospace Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, as quoted on CNN.

The comments came amid expectations that Israel will retaliate against Iran for its ballistic missile attack on Israel earlier this month.

NBC News reported earlier that American officials believe that Israel has narrowed down the list of targets it will strike in retaliation for Iran's massive ballistic missile attack two weeks ago and will not strike any of Iran's nuclear facilities.

According to the report, Israel is planning to strike Iranian military and energy infrastructure sites. However, a final decision on which sites to strike has not yet been made.

US President Joe Biden has stated or hinted at his opposition to Israel striking Iran's nuclear facilities or fields. The day after Iran's attack, Biden stated , “The answer is no," in response to a reporter's question about whether he would support an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites.

He added that while Israel has the right to respond to the attack, it should do so “proportionally” without elaborating on what that means.

On the weekend, Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Iran sent a message to Israel , via European countries, regarding the expected Israeli retaliation for its massive missile attack.

"The Iranian message to Israel, sent mostly indirectly, is that it will ignore a limited Israeli attack, and will not respond to it as it is threatening to do," the report said.

According to the sources, "Iran will not have any choice but to respond to the crossing of red lines, if it is subjected to an attack on its oil facilities or nuclear facilities."