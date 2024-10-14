UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday denounced recent attacks in Lebanon that have injured several peacekeepers from UNIFIL in southern Lebanon.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres suggested that these attacks could be considered “war crimes”.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that the safety and security of UN personnel and property must be guaranteed and that the inviolability of UN premises must be respected at all times without qualification. In a deeply worrying incident that occurred today, the entrance door of a UN position was deliberately breached by IDF armored vehicles,” said the statement.

“UNIFIL continuously assesses and reviews all factors to determine its posture and presence. The mission is taking all possible measures to ensure the protection of its peacekeepers. UNIFIL’s role and its presence in southern Lebanon is mandated by the UN Security Council. In this context, UNIFIL is committed to preserving its capacity to support a diplomatic solution based on resolution 1701, which is the only possible way forward.”

Guterres, the statement added, “reiterates that UNIFIL personnel and its premises must never be targeted. Attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law, including international humanitarian law. They may constitute a war crime.”

“He calls on all parties, including the IDF, to refrain from any and all actions that put our peacekeepers at risk. The Secretary-General takes the opportunity to reiterate the call for a cessation of hostilities and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701,” concluded the statement.

The UN statement came hours after the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Sunday that a large barrage of anti-tank missiles was fired toward IDF troops in southern Lebanon.

During the attack, two IDF soldiers were severely injured and multiple other soldiers were lightly and moderately injured. Their families have been notified, said the IDF.

“An initial review showed that an IDF tank that was trying to evacuate injured soldiers while still under fire backed several meters into a UNIFIL post. Once the enemy fire stopped, and following the evacuation of the injured soldiers, the tank left the post,” it added.

“During the incident, a smoke screen was used to provide cover for the evacuation of the injured soldiers. IDF soldiers maintained coordination with UNIFIL. Throughout the entirety of the incident, no danger was posed to UNIFIL forces by the IDF activity,” the IDF stressed.

Later on Sunday, the IDF revealed that over the past month, approximately 25 rockets and missiles have been launched at Israeli communities and IDF troops from Hezbollah’s terrorist compounds embedded near UNIFIL posts in southern Lebanon, exploiting their proximity to UN forces. One of the attacks resulted in the deaths of two IDF soldiers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on Guterres to evacuate UNIFIL soldiers from Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon.

"Mr. Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately," the Prime Minister said.