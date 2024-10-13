Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Sunday) addressed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a call to evacuate UNIFIL soldiers from Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon.

"During these days when we mark the anniversary of the difficult war that was imposed on us - the Revival War against Iran's axis of evil that rose up against us to destroy us. We are more determined than ever to secure our future, we are more determined than ever to defeat our enemies," Netanyahu said.

He added, "In Lebanon - we eliminated Nasrallah and his senior officials. Our heroic soldiers are destroying Hezbollah's weapons, headquarters, and terrorist tunnels. They are fighting mightily to return our residents in the north safely to their homes. We are not fighting the Lebanese people, we are fighting the terrorist branch of Iran - Hezbollah - which conquered Lebanon."

Netanyahu continued, "I want to contact the UN Secretary-General directly from here, it is time for you to remove UNIFIL from Hezbollah's strongholds and from the combat zones. The IDF has asked for this repeatedly, and it has been repeatedly refused, all of which is aimed at providing a human shield to Hezbollah terrorists. Your refusal to evacuate the UNIFIL soldiers makes them hostages of Hezbollah. It endangers both them and the lives of our soldiers."

"We regret the harm caused to the UNIFIL soldiers and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this harm. But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is to simply get them out of the danger zone," Netanyahu said.

He added in an appeal in English: "Mr. Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately."