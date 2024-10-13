The IDF revealed on Sunday that over the past month, approximately 25 rockets and missiles have been launched at Israeli communities and IDF troops from Hezbollah’s terrorist compounds embedded near UNIFIL posts in southern Lebanon, exploiting their proximity to UN forces. One of the attacks resulted in the deaths of two IDF soldiers.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah uses compounds located above and below ground to carry out terrorist attacks against the State of Israel.

Hezbollah launches near UNIFIL positions IDF Spokesperson

The military noted that during its limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon, the troops of the 146th Division located hundreds of weapons, including firearms, grenades, and rocket launchers aimed at Israeli territory. These weapons were stored inside underground compounds located from a few dozen meters up to a few hundred meters from UNIFIL posts situated near the Blue Line.

"UNIFIL in southern Lebanon was deployed to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and prevent the presence of Hezbollah armed operatives south of the Litani River. However, both the State of Lebanon and the international community have failed to implement Resolution 1701, despite repeated requests to do so," the IDF stated.

"For years, Hezbollah has embedded itself in southern Lebanon in grave violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The organization has stockpiled large quantities of weapons aimed at Israeli civilians over the years and has deliberately built up its attack infrastructure near UNIFIL posts," it added.

The IDF stressed that its targeted raids are only directed against Hezbollah, and the troops’ activities are not directed at UNIFIL posts, forces, or infrastructure. On Thursday, September 30th, prior to the start of the operation, IDF representatives submitted a request to the organization to move its personnel away from posts located within five kilometers of the Blue Line, as this area would become an active combat zone.

The IDF noted that it maintains continuous communication with UNIFIL to avoid, as much as possible, any harm to UNIFIL personnel in the area and will continue to do so, despite the complexities of the UNIFIL's presence inside the combat zone.