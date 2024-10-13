In the years before the October 7, 2023 , attack on Israel, Hamas leaders planned a "far deadlier" wave of terror attacks, potentially including a September 11th-style attack on a Tel Aviv skyscraper, the Washington Post reported.

The report said that plans included using trains, boats, and potentially horse-drawn chariots, as well as parallel attacks by allied terror groups for a simultaneous assault on Israel's northern, southern, and eastern borders.

The report, based on 59 pages of letters and planning documents in Arabic, are a "fraction" of what the IDF has confiscated since Israel began its ground invasion into Gaza on October 27, 2023.

Hamas leadership is recorded to have approached Iran for funding of hundreds of millions of dollars and training for an additional 12,000 men. The documents cited are only a fraction of those seized by Israel as part of the ground offensive.

It is unclear whether Iran was aware of these plans or how it responded to the requests, but the IDF believes that Hamas tried to draw Iran into a direct confrontation with Israel – something that Iran has so far avoided.

Among the documents found, there are official correspondence from 2021 by Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, in which he requests from Iran economic and military support on a large scale. He wrote that with Iran's support, Hamas will be able to destroy Israel in just two years.