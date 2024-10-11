Israel’s Security Cabinet did not reach a decision on how to respond to Iran’s missile attack following discussions on the matter on Thursday night, a source familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday.

The source added that the gaps between the US and Israeli positions were narrowing.

On Thursday, three US and Israeli officials told Axios that US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have inched closer to an agreement regarding Israel's planned retaliation against Iran following their call a day earlier.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that Israel's current plans are still somewhat more aggressive than what the White House prefers.

However, a US official noted that "we are moving in the right direction" after the Biden-Netanyahu conversation, and another US official added that the administration felt slightly less anxious about Israel's plans after the call.

Biden stated last week that he opposes an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

“The answer is no,” Biden said when questioned about the prospect of Israel launching a retaliatory strike on sites related to Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

Two days later, Biden said he would weigh "alternatives" to striking Iran's oil fields, a move which would devastate Iran's economy, if he were in Israel's place.

"If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oilfields," the President stated.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told CNN on Sunday that Israel is working in close coordination with the United States as it prepares for a potential strike on Iran, but will ultimately make its own decisions on how to respond.

“Everything is on the table,” Gallant said, adding, “Israel has capabilities to hit targets near and far — we have proved it. We will respond to the Iranian attack appropriately. We will not stand by and neither should the international community.”

