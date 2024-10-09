Six people were injured moderately and critically Wednesday morning in stabbings in four locations on Hagitit Street and Yitzhak Ben Tzvi Street in Hadera.

In the first incident, Magen David Adom (MDA) said that three people were injured, one of them seriously and two others moderately to seriously.

A short time later, reports said that a second incident, on Herzl Street, saw two people injured moderately to seriously. The stabber escaped the scene but was later neutralized and arrested.

The terrorist has been identified as Ahmad Jabareen, 36 years old from Umm al-Fahm.

All of those injured were evacuated to Hadera's Hillel Yaffe Medical Center. Their injuries are of varying degrees and they are being treated in the ER, the hospital said.

Residents of the area have been asked to remain in their homes until the incident concludes.

In a statement, Israel Police confirmed: "A short time ago, we received a report regarding two people who were injured in the city center in Hadera. Police forces are at the scene, and the motives for the incident are being investigated. All possibilities are being examined."

Shortly afterwards, the police said: "Update: Apparently, this is not a terror incident. The motives for the incident are being examined."

An additional report was received regarding a different incident, on Herbert Samuel Street in Hadera. In that incident, the terrorist was apparently on a motorcycle, and was neutralized.

A police statement explained: "As of now, there has been a report regarding three different locations in the city center, and on Hagitit Street in Hadera. Right now we know about four injured at the scene. The possibility that this is a terror attack is still being investigated. Police forces are at the scene and searching for suspects."

Police later backtracked their beliefs, saying, "Another update from Hadera: The terrorist was neutralized; this was a terror-related incident. There are four separate locations, at which six stabbing victims were found."

"It is believed that the suspect escaped the scene on a scooter. A short time ago, police officers located the suspect and neutralized him by firing towards him."

Hadera Mayor Nir Ben Haim said, "The terrorist moved between the scenes with his motorcycle. He attacked with an axe and a knife."

credit: מד"א

