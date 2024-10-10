The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Thursday morning that Sergeant Major (Res.) Ronny Ganizate, aged 36, from Giv'at Shmuel, a soldier in the 5030th Battalion, 228th Brigade (Alon), fell during combat in southern Lebanon.
During the incident in which Sergeant Major Ganizate fell, a reservist from the same Battalion was severely injured.
The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.
On Tuesday, an IDF Combat NCO and a reservist who serves as a field investigator of unit 504, were severely injured during combat in southern Lebanon.
On Wednesday morning, a reservist from the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade, was severely injured during combat in southern Lebanon.
The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.
On Monday, the IDF announced that Command Sergeant Major (res.) Aviv Magen fell during combat on the Israel-Lebanon border.
Magen, 43, from Herut, served in Unit 5515, and fell during combat on the Lebanese border.
Hours earlier, the IDF announced that Master Sergeant Etay Azulay, aged 25, from Oranit, had been killed in the same incident.