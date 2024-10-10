The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Thursday morning that Sergeant Major (Res.) Ronny Ganizate, aged 36, from Giv'at Shmuel, a soldier in the 5030th Battalion, 228th Brigade (Alon), fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

During the incident in which Sergeant Major Ganizate fell, a reservist from the same Battalion was severely injured.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.

On Tuesday, an IDF Combat NCO and a reservist who serves as a field investigator of unit 504, were severely injured during combat in southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday morning, a reservist from the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade, was severely injured during combat in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.

On Monday, the IDF announced that Command Sergeant Major (res.) Aviv Magen fell during combat on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Magen, 43, from Herut, served in Unit 5515, and fell during combat on the Lebanese border.