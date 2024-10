The IDF on Monday announced that Command Sergeant Major (res.) Aviv Magen fell during combat on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Magen, 43 years old from Herut, served in Unit 5515, and fell during combat on the Lebanese border.

Magen was one of two additional soldiers injured in the incident which killed Master Sergeant Etay Azulay.

Since Israel began its ground operation in Lebanon about a week ago, 11 soldiers have died on Israel's northern front, bringing the sum total of fallen soldiers to 729.