National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday visited the police station in Hadera following the stabbing attack that took place in the city.

"I offer a prayer for the healing of the wounded from the incident here in Hadera," Ben Gvir said, adding, "I think it has been proven again - weapons save lives. The distribution of weapons, the distribution of licenses to citizens, the rapid response squads and also a policeman who arrived very quickly on the scene prove themselves time and time again."

"In this case, unfortunately, the terrorist did not die, but the very fact that civilians with so many weapons are on the scene saves people's lives," he added.

"I said this in the past and they told me that these were 'Ben Gvir's militias'. I think that today everyone understands how much the distribution of weapons, how weapons licenses and how rapid response squads save human lives."

Six people were injured in the stabbing attack which occurred in four different sites in Hadera. The terrorist, a 36-year-old from Umm al-Fahm, rode a scooter in the city, stabbed civilians and then fled before being arrested.

Footage published online showed three people standing with drawn weapons in front of the terrorist.

Hadera Mayor Nir Ben Haim said at the scene of the attack, "It is a difficult day for the city, but the heroism of our residents, who stood out in the incident and assisted in the capture of the terrorist, proves the importance of vigilance, as the results of the attack could have been much more severe. Our teams are deployed to continue to maintain order and bring a sense of security to all of us."