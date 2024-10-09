Footage published on social media shows three people standing with drawn weapons, one of them with a rifle, facing off against the terrorist who stabbed six people Wednesday morning in Hadera.

The stabbings occurred at four different locations throughout the city, and the terrorist used both an axe and a knife.

The terrorist, identified as Ahmad Jabareen, 36 years old from Umm al-Fahm, traveled on a motorcycle, stabbing civilians and fleeing the scene until he was arrested. He is known to the police.

Six people were evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, two of them in critical condition, three in serious condition, and one in moderate condition. At least two underwent operations.

Hadera Mayor Nir Ben Haim said, "This was a difficult day in the city, but the heroism of our residents, which stood out during the incident and helped catch the terrorist, proves the importance of alacrity - the results of the terror attack could have been much worse. Our teams are dispersed in order to continue to preserve order and everyone's feeling of security."