The Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel last week was unprecedented and, as part of it, Iran launched higher quality missiles compared to the ones it fired in the UAV attack in April.

The assessment in Israel is that Iran wasted in its attacks about a third of the missiles it had, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday evening.

The report also said that it is believed that before the attack, the Iranian regime possessed about 600 missiles which can be defined as "high quality" missiles. Due to the fact 180 missiles were fired at Israel during last week’s attack, Iran is left with 400 missiles, i.e. a third of the amount it had before the attack.

In addition, according to foreign publications, Iran possessed about 2,000 ballistic missiles. Therefore, it can be estimated that Iran launched about a sixth of its arsenal last week.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commented earlier on Wednesday , during a visit to the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, about Israel's preparations for an attack.

"The Iranian attacks were aggressive but not precise - our attack will be deadly, precise and above all surprising. They won't understand what happened and how it happened, they will see the results," said Gallant.