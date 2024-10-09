Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Wednesday visited Unit 9900 of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, which is responsible for gathering visual intelligence.

The Minister was briefed on the unit’s operations as they relate to recent strikes conducted in Lebanon, and about their readiness for any future activities in the various arenas.

Gallant told the unit's members, “I am deeply appreciative of this unit – what you do is very, very impressive. In fact thanks to you, we can see the entire Middle East - Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and everywhere else.”

“The recent Iranian attacks against Israel were aggressive, however they failed because they were not precise. The Air Force was unharmed – all the runways are operational, our activities are ongoing, not a single aircraft was damaged, not a single soldier or civilian was harmed," he said.

"On the other hand, when we look at your abilities, the abilities of the IDF, of the Intelligence Division, of the Air Force and the entire [defense] establishment - you are accurate and powerful. As we have shown until now in this war and in all arenas – whoever attacks Israel will pay a price. Our strike will be powerful, precise, and above all – surprising. They will not understand what happened and how it happened,” Gallant said.