The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition organization based in London, reported an Israeli strike in the suburbs of the Syrian city of Homs early Thursday morning.

Syrian state TV reported an Israeli “aggression” at the Hasiya industrial city in the Homs countryside.

The Syrian Al-Watan newspaper reported that the strike targeted a vehicle factory in the area. It also reported that a fire broke out at the scene, but there were no injuries.

On Sunday, Al-Mayadeen TV reported that missiles were fired at an Iranian car factory in the Homs area, in another strike attributed to Israel.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that explosions were heard in the southern rural area of Homs.

Saudi television channel Al-Hadath reported that at least two missiles hit the plan. Syrian sources claimed that the attack was not directed at the factory but at nearby vehicles. indeed hit.

Last week, media in Syria reported an Israeli attack in the capital Damascus.

According to the reports, explosions were heard in the area of the Syrian capital, and the defense systems were activated.

Syrian state television reported that three civilians were killed in the attack attributed to Israel, including local television presenter Safaa Ahmed. In addition, it was reported that nine Syrians were injured in the attack.

The official Syrian news agency SANA updated that the air defense systems in Syria intercepted three "hostile targets" over the skies of Damascus.