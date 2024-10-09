The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that earlier today (Wednesday), the IAF struck and eliminated Adham Jahout, a terrorist in Hezbollah’s “Golan Terrorist Network”, Hezbollah’s terror cell in Syria, in the area of Quneitra.

As part of his role, he relayed information from Syrian regime sources to the Hezbollah terrorist organization and transmitted intelligence gathered on the Syrian front to facilitate operations against Israel in the Golan Heights, the IDF stated.

Earlier today, the IDF published drone footage from the elimination of a company commander in the Hezbollah terrorist organization by the Golani Brigade’s Fire Control Center.

On Wednesday afternoon, a man and woman were killed while walking their dog in a Hezbollah rocket barrage on Kiryat Shmona.

In addition, six people were wounded in a rocket barrage on the Haifa area, one seriously.