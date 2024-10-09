Six people were wounded in a rocket barrage on the Haifa area Wednesday afternoon.

Rambam Medical Center that one of the victims is in serious condition, while the other victims are in light condition after being struck by shrapnel. In addition, a motorcyclist was moderately injured in a traffic accident that occurred when the Red Alert sirens were activated by the incoming rockers. Another person is being treated for anxiety symptoms triggered by the rocket attack.

About 40 rockets were launched in the last barrage towards the north. One rocket fell in the cemetery in Kiryat Bialik. As a result of the rocket strike, there was a power outage in parts of the city.

Yesterday the Home Front Command announced the tightening of defensive guidelines in the Haifa area and ordered the cancellation of classes in the area.

As part of the changes, it was decided that in the area of the Haifa Bay (HaMifratz), specifically the communities of Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Yam, and Kiryat Motzkin, the activity scale will be changed from Partial Activity to Limited Activity, meaning educational activities are prohibited.

The rest of the country's guidelines remained unchanged.