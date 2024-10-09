The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, have launched a special search operation to try and close two separate open cases.

The organization's volunteers worked today both in the regions of Ein Hod and Beit Shemesh in an effort to locate Itamar Schlesinger, 33, who went missing on 22.09.2023, and Yoram Hillel Fleiter, 31, who went missing shortly after 07.10.2023.

The operation includes repeated field searching, intensified publicity regarding the missing persons, and renewed questioning of relatives and acquaintances.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: "It is unthinkable that people leave their homes, do not return home, and are forgotten as if the earth had swallowed them. Israel is a small country, and we are all brothers, parents and sons of the same missing persons. We support the families. We will not abandon them."