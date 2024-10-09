Former US President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as tensions rose with the Hezbollah terrorist organization and its masters in Iran, Channel 12 News reported.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed the conversation and stated that it was Trump who initiated the conversation with Netanyahu.

Trump expressed his support for Israel against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which has launched thousands of rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel for over a year now since the October 7, 2023 massacre committed by its fellow Iranian proxy terrorist group Hamas in southern Israel.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have been displaced from their homes since the Hezbollah barrages began, and dozens of Israelis have been killed, including a couple who were killed in a rocket strike in Kiryat Shmona today and twelve Druze children who were killed in a rocket strike in the town of Majdal Shams in July.

US President Joe Biden last spoke with Netanyahu two months ago, though he will reportedly speak with the Israeli Premier later today to discuss Israel's retaliation for Iran's massive ballistic missile attack on Israel last week.