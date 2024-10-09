Major General Ori Gordin, commander of the IDF's Northern Command, held a situational assessment this week with the Commanding Officer of the 188th Armored Brigade, Brigadier General Or Volozhinsky, and the brigade's soldiers during their limited, localized, targeted ground raids in southern Lebanon.

The 188th Armored Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, dismantled weapons storage facilities, tunnel shafts, and cleared the area from Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure. They also significantly damaged the capabilities and weaponry of the Radwan Forces.

Additionally, in recent days, the MG Gordin toured brigades that have joined the operations, including the 300th Brigade and held situational assessments with the commanders in the field.

Speaking during the visit, Gordin said: "For two weeks now, we have been inflicting severe damage on Hezbollah’s command and control. This follows ten months during which we have been targeting their tactical and operational command and control, and we are now focusing on their strategic command and control. This, combined with the severe damage we inflicted on their firepower capabilities two weeks ago, particularly on Hezbollah’s fire arrays, represents a significant operational and strategic blow to the organization."

"The ground operation that you initiated, in which you are currently engaged, is the element that completes this damage from the ground up. The way back home for the residents of the north goes precisely through this operation – the removal of this direct and concrete threat to the northern communities.

"As we said, we are determined to bring them back, and you are doing this with the treads of your tanks and your boots on the ground."