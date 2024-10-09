A reporter with the Globes financial newspaper claimed in an article published on Tuesday that the residents of the city of Sderot are stuck without train service due to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s refusal to fund armoring of the trains.

"Smotrich opposes armoring, and residents of Sderot are stuck without a train to central Israel at least until 2026," the headline of the article stated. It should be noted that the train route which connects Sderot to central Israel has been shut down for a year because of one section of the track which is exposed to anti-aircraft fire from the Gaza Strip.

The summary of the article said, "The ministries of defense and transportation are debating who will finance the armoring of the section, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich opposed to the very idea and calling first of all to 'remove the threat.'"

Smotrich responded to the article and wrote,"'Smotrich opposes armoring' - unequivocally true! We will not invest another shekel in armoring. An army that demands protection does not believe in victory. I believe in victory, I demand victory. The residents of the south are done defending themselves. Gaza will no longer be a threat to the citizens of Israel, period."

He quoted another text from the article that reads, "Due to Smotrich's opposition, the train will remain closed for another two years." He responded: "The opposite is true. Armoring will take two years and will keep the train closed for the entire period. The train can and should be opened immediately, without armoring."

He added, "The IDF's delay in opening the train is a serious mistake, I brought it up in the Cabinet at the beginning of the week. I hope and believe that the train will open soon. Gazans should be the ones building defenses, not us."