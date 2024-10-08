Yesterday, on the anniversary of the October 7th terrorist attack, the Yahalomi and Kalderon families traveled to France to remind the world that two French citizens remain in Hamas captivity. The families, representing hostages Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi, were received by President Macron and his wife, as well as Prime Minister Barnier and his spouse.

Attending the meeting were Nissan Kalderon, brother of hostage Ofer Kalderon, along with Nissan's wife Sharon. The Yahalomi family was represented by Efrat Yahalomi, sister of Ohad Yahalomi, and Bat-Sheva Yahalomi, Ohad's wife, accompanied by their children Eitan and Yael. Eitan, 12 years old, was released after 52 days in Hamas captivity, while his father Ohad remains held hostage.

The families expressed heartfelt gratitude to the French leadership for their time and attentiveness. President Macron assured them that he is personally involved in efforts to secure the hostages' release, working on the matter "day by day, hour by hour."

Following their meetings, the families left with a strong sense that France is actively pursuing all possible channels to secure the release of all hostages, including their loved ones.