Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday called on Israel to strike Iran's nuclear facilities and cripple its nuclear weapons program now and not wait for another opportunity.

"If not now, when?" Bennett asked in a post to X on Tuesday afternoon. "NOW is the time to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities and regime."

According to Bennett, "A rare moment of convergence of four elements: The PLEDGE, the (urgent) NEED, the ABILITY and the JUSTIFICATION."

The pledge, "On July 14, 2022 President Biden officially pledged on behalf of the United States: 'The United States stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.'”

The need is, "In the ensuing two years, Iran has accumulated highly enriched uranium in quantity sufficient to produce ten nuclear warheads. Iran is also developing the bomb detonator itself."

He stated that Israel has the ability to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons militarily if it acts now. "Not only is this the eleventh hour to prevent Iran from going nuclear, it is also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do so, since Iran’s defenses—Hezbollah and Hamas—are temporarily severely weakened."

Bennett continued, "Finally, the justification is as strong as ever: Iran just executed the single biggest ballistic missile attack in the history of warfare shooting 200 (!) long range ballistic missiles to Israel."

"We have the pledge. We have the need. We have the ability. We have the justification. There will [be] no better time to strike Iran’s nuclear program and regime," Bennett's post concluded.