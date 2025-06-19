White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that US President Donald Trump will decide whether to become directly involved in Israel's military operation in Iran within the next two weeks.

Quoting President Trump directly, Leavitt shared that Trump stated, "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks."

Leavitt stated that attempts to negotiate with Iran are ongoing. "As for correspondence between the United States and the Iranians, I can confirm that correspondence has continued. We were engaged with six rounds of negotiations with them, in both indirect and direct ways."

When asked what a deal with Iran would entail, she stated, No enrichment of Uranium and... Iran is absolutely not able to achieve a nuclear weapon. The President has been very clear about that."

She asked the American people to "trust in President Trump. President Trump has incredible instincts and President Trump kept America and the world safe in his first term as president." She added that "nobody should be surprised by the President's position that Iran absolutely cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. He has been unequivocally clear about this for decades."

However, Leavitt stated that Trump is the "peacemaker in chief" and that "f there's a chance for diplomacy, the President is always going to grab it — but he's not afraid to use strength, as well."

"Iran has all that it needs to achieve a nuclear weapon. All they need is a decision from the Supreme Leader to do that. It would take a couple of weeks to complete the production of that weapon," she said. "Which would, of course, pose an existential threat not just to Israel, but to the United States and to the entire world."