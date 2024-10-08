On Tuesday afternoon, the IAF struck several Hezbollah launchers from which projectiles were fired earlier Tuesday toward the Haifa area.

In two barrages approximately half an hour apart, Hezbollah terrorists launched over 105 rockets towards northern Israel.

Separately, on Monday, IDF soldiers identified Hezbollah terrorists entering a school building in the area of Tayr Harfa.

The IDF stressed, "The Hezbollah terrorist organization used the school for terrorist purposes, embedding a launcher aimed toward Israel within the building. A short while following the identification, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorists in the area of the school."

"This is a further example of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's exploitation of civilian infrastructure."

On Monday night, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility along with additional terrorist infrastructure sites in Beirut.

Over the past few hours, IAF fighter jets have continued to strike Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including launchers, terrorist infrastructure sites, and anti-tank missile launchers.

During IDF operational activity in the area, the IAF struck Hezbollah observation posts, anti-tank missile launchers, and ambush posts.