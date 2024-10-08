The IDF is increasing its activities in southern Lebanon: In a ground operation by the Golani Brigade, IDF forces located a Hezbollah combat compound overlooking border communities in northern Israel.

The compound, located during the localized, targeted operations of the Golani Brigade in the Maroun El Ras area, included a residential building and an olive grove, where a launcher, loaded and ready to fire at communities in northern Israel, was found.

Additionally, underground infrastructure, terrorist hideouts, living quarters, and staging areas used by Hezbollah terrorists were identified.

Inside the residential building, a staging area and a stockpile of weapons were located and destroyed, including guns, camouflage nets, military vests, and anti-tank missiles, as well as launchers hidden in the kitchen.

A large quantity of weapons prepared for multiple ambushes against residents of northern Israel and IDF soldiers were also located and destroyed in the compound.