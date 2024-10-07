Abu Obaydah, Hamas' spokesman for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the terror group's military arm, has declared that the war against Israel will continue.

In a pre-recorded video clip posted on Hamas' Telegram channels in honor of the first anniversary of the October 7 massacre, Abu Obaydah said that Hamas would "continue the lengthy war of attrition, which will cost Israel a heavy price if it continues with its aggression."

He added that, "The October 7th attack was the most professional and successful battle in the new age against a division which is well-equipped with weapons and means of intelligence."

"The Palestinian nation has become a legend, thanks to the stories of heroism of the Palestinian fighters, and the Gaza Strip teaches the world the meaning of respect, a love of the land, aspiration for freedom, a struggle against occupiers, and the historic strong position."

He also estimated that US aid to Israel will end in the future.