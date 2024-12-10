Hamas has provided the mediators a list of the hostages it is holding, according to a report by Al-Hadath and Al-Arabiya on Tuesday evening.

Earlier today, IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet head, Ronen Bar, returned from a trip to Cairo.

According to Kan News, the two visited the Egyptian capital to discuss "regional security issues."

Last week, Egypt proposed a new agreement that includes a graded cessation of hostilities in Gaza, according to which the IDF will withdraw from the Rafah Crossing in exchange for a declaration of a 60 day temporary ceasefire.

One week after the temporary ceasefire comes into effect, the return of live Israeli hostages will begin. Simultaneously, hundreds of Palestinian terrorists will also be released from Israeli prisons.

During the 60-day ceasefire period, Israel will still maintain a military presence in Gaza and the Rafah Crossing is expected to be transferred to the supervision of the Palestinian Authority.