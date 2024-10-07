An IAF aircraft carried out an airstrike in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut Monday afternoon, the IDF announced. Unusually, no evacuation order was given to local residents prior to the airstrike.

Media outlets in Lebanon reported that the attack hit the al-Marija area, the area where Hashem Safieddine, the successor to Hezbollah's late leader Hassan Nasrallah, was targeted and is believed to have been killed in previous IDF attacks on Friday.

Safieddine, 60, is a cousin of Nasrallah and last month was appointed his successor. Prior to his appointment, Safieddine served as the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council. He is Nasrallah's cousin from his mother's side. His brother, Abdullah, is Hezbollah's envoy to Iran.

Officials told Saudi media that the scope of the attack on Friday leaves "no room" for Safieddine to have escaped with his life.

The Saudi Al Hadath channel also reported that "officers in Iran's Revolutionary Guards were also killed along with [Safieddine]." It was also reported that "Safieddine was killed in the attack together with his assistants, with Iranian commanders, and with Hezbollah's replacement field commanders."