Palestinian Arab media reported on Saturday night that the IDF had launched a ground maneuver in the area of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement that, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center in the area of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as an UNRWA center, was used by the Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel, the IDF said.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information, the statement continued.

“This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

At the same time, the IDF carried out another strike in the Dahieh suburb in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported on the attack not long after Col. Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, sent a warning to the residents of Dahieh.

"To everyone who is in the buildings marked on the map and the buildings next to them in the Burj al-Barajneh neighborhood - you are in the vicinity of Hezbollah facilities that the IDF is going to operate against soon,” said Adraee.

“For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings immediately and stay away from them for at least 500 meters," he added.