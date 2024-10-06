Indictments were filed in Denmark against two individuals suspected of activating hand grenades near the Israeli Embassy in the country.

The suspects, Swedish nationals aged 16 and 19, are charged with possessing five hand grenades, two of which exploded near the Israeli Embassy. According to Swedish intelligence, Iran itself may be behind the attack.

Copenhagen police said that enough evidence had been found to charge both suspects with terror activities.

The Denmark attack took place hours after an attempted attack on the Israeli Embassy in Sweden.

A search of the area near the Stockholm Embassy revealed weapons and an empty cartridge.

No one was injured in either incident, and security near the embassies has been increased. It is believed that Iran may be behind the incident in Sweden as well as the incident in Denmark.