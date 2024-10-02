Two explosions were heard Wednesday morning near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

No one was injured.

Danish police are examining whether damage was caused to the Embassy or other property in the area. It is not yet clear whether the explosions were directed at the Embassy.

The explosion follows a decision by Israel to raise the alert level in all its embassies globally, due to concerns that Iranian actors will target Israeli assets and personnel abroad.

According to a report on Radio Denmark, the Thai and Romanian embassies are located near the Israeli Embassy, and a short distance away are the Iranian and Turkish embassies.