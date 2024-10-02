IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Wednesday visited the Tel Nof Airbase, along with the Commanding Officer of the base, BG Ariel Dayan, and other commanders.

"Iran launched approximately 200 missiles at the State of Israel yesterday. Iran attacked civilian areas and endangered the lives of many citizens. Thanks to proper civilian behavior and high-quality defenses, the damage was relatively minor. We will respond, we know how to locate important targets, we know how to strike with precision and power,” said Halevi.

“I visited Tel Nof Airbase before the holiday began. The base is fully operational, it has not ceased to operate for a moment, and continues to carry out strikes wherever required. We have the capabilities to reach and strike any point in the Middle East. And those of our enemies who have not yet understood this, will soon understand,” he added.

“On the eve of the holiday, the IDF is operating and striking on all fronts. IDF soldiers will mark the holiday in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Judea and Samaria, and on all the borders, with reinforced forces and heightened readiness,” stated Halevi.

“We are fighting, and we know that this holiday is not complete without the hostages. We are committed to continuing to do everything to bring them back.”

“We mourn the fallen, and from here, I want to embrace their families and the wounded, who are paying the costly price of the war. May we all have a much better year than the previous one," concluded the Chief of Staff.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)